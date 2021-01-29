WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police referred to as “belligerent and unruly” is facing a third operating under the influence of alcohol offense for allegedly driving erratically with 13 Fireball nips in his pickup truck in Westport on Thursday.

Fall River police alerted Westport police about a black Toyota Tacoma involved in a hit-and-run in their city that was last seen traveling east on State Road into Westport.

As officers responded to this area, concerned citizens reportedly contacted Westport police about the same vehicle spotted operating erratically and hitting a number of mailboxes on Sanford Road.

One officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Route 177 and Sodom Road but the driver allegedly refused to stop after the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens.

The vehicle continued to travel before turning south on Sodom Road and eventually coming to a rest, police said.

Officers spoke with the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph DaCosta, of Fall River, and noted that he was “belligerent, unruly and refused to exit his vehicle,” police added.

DaCosta allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet.

Officers retrieved 13 nip bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey from the pickup truck, according to police.

DaCosta was placed under arrest and transported to the Westport police station, where authorities say his unruly behavior continued to escalate.

He allegedly attempted to spit at and kick an officer during the booking process.

DaCosta is facing several charges, including operating under the influence of alcohol — third offense, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault, leaving the scene of property damage, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

