Police: Berlin auto shop owner dies after becoming trapped under vehicle

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the owner of an auto repair shop was apparently crushed by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man trapped under a vehicle at Tommy’s Auto Station on Old Central Street about 2:06 p.m. extricated the man, whose name was not released, and pronounced him dead at the scene, Berlin Police Chief Thomas Galvin and Fire Chief Jim Concannon said in a statement.

Police say the victim was the owner of the business.

The incident is being investigated by the Berlin Police Department, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

