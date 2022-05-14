HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - After initially announcing an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run on Thursday night, Hanson police announced Saturday that the bicyclist may have crashed on his own and that the operator of a white SUV was not involved.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Burlington trauma center following a crash along Route 14. The man remains hospitalized.

Hanson Police announced Thursday that they were seeking a white SUV after available footage showed the vehicle striking a mailbox and children’s playset on the side of the road near and close to the time of the incident.

Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch announced Saturday that the operator of the white SUV turned came to the Hanson Police Station early Friday morning and spoke with investigators.

Miksch said that the driver was cooperative with investigators and that the damage to the vehicle did not align with that of a hit-and-run.

Additionally, subsequent footage showed the bicyclist driving by the area of the mailbox and children’s playset 10 minutes after the SUV had left the scene.

According to Miksch, the bicycle appeared to be electric and traveling at a high rate of speed.

“Law enforcement’s job is to seek the truth in all instances. In this case, it is an important reminder that it is just as important to clear the innocent as it is to charge the guilty,” Miksch said in a statement.

Police say the operator of the SUV will be summoned to Plymouth District Court at a later date, facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage.

The crash involving the bicyclist remains under investigation and Hanson police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call 781-293-4625.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)