Police: Bicyclist killed in collision involving car

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a 67-year-old bicyclist who collided with a car earlier this month has died.

The Bangor Daily News reports Lisa Cavanaugh, of Boothbay Harbor, died Thursday.

Police say Cavanaugh was riding home from work Oct. 4 on Route 27 near Hannaford when her bike “veered sharply” into a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Nancy Christopher, of Boothbay Harbor. Cavanaugh fell onto the pavement after striking the vehicle.

Police say Cavanaugh was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators say the collision was “difficult to avoid” because Cavanaugh didn’t signal and swerved abruptly.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)