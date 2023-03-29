LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Lynn Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened on Route 107 northbound between Ida and Cooper Streets.

That area of the road remains closed as of 8:30 a.m., with traffic being rerouted down Ida Street.

State police say they have sent their Crash Reconstruction Unit and Crime Scene Unit investigating.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

