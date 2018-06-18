REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man slammed into a bicyclist in Revere Sunday morning, leaving him injured as he drove off with the bike lodge underneath his car, police said.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Revere Beach Parkway.

Officers tracked down the driver of the vehicle almost a mile away in Chelsea after police issued an alert for the car involved. The bicycle was still lodged underneath the frame of the vehicle, police said.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Josue Flores-Ochoa of Everett. He was taken into custody for several offenses, including operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the bicyclist, a 56-year-old Winthrop man, to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby neighbor described the city as being unsafe for bicyclists.

“It’s dangerous for an adult, nevermind my 7-year-old child,” Danielle Monzione said. “We’re just teaching my son to bike and we don’t take him out because it’s a dangerous city to bike in.”

The crash remains under investigation.

