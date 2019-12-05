Police: Bill Weld’s NH campaign office broken into twice in 24 hours

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Presidential candidate Bill Weld’s campaign office was broken into twice in 24 hours during a spree of break-ins in a Manchester, New Hampshire building on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to 25 Lowell St. at 1:50 a.m. for a reported burglary were told a fifth-floor business had been broken into that evening and the night before, police said.

The campaign office of Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, was also broken into twice, and three other offices on the fourth and fifth floor were broken into, police said.

Police also said there were burglaries in the building over Thanksgiving weekend. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

