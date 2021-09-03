BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man is facing his seventh OUI offense after being stopped by police in Tewksbury on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic operator on Main Street around 9:15 a.m. stopped a vehicle that was found to have no front or rear license plate, according to Tewksbury police.

The driver, Edward Gardner, 51, was found to have a driver’s license that had been revoked for being a habitual traffic offender and he was placed under arrest. He was later determined to be under the influence of drugs, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges including OUI Drugs, 7th offense, and numerous motor vehicle violations, including driving with a revoked license, committing a marked lanes violation, operating to endanger, and committing a number plate violation.

