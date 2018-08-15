Police: Billerica man who failed to pull over crashes car, dies in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Lowell Wednesday after he fled when officers attempted to pull him over, officials say.

Officers attempted to stop a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Billerica man in his 30s about 6:50 p.m. in the area of Billerica Avenue in Billerica, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed toward Lowell, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived at the area of Woburn Street in Lowell, the Billerica officer observed that the Jetta had struck a second motor vehicle before crashing into a concrete barrier.

Police say the operator of the Jetta, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the second motor vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)