Police: Billerica woman was intoxicated when she led officers on chase with teen daughter in vehicle

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Billerica woman was arrested in New Hampshire Wednesday after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase while intoxicated behind the wheel with her teen daughter in the vehicle.

Troopers attempting to stop a driver in a mid-sized pickup truck for various traffic offenses about 7 p.m. called for backup when they suddenly sped away, triggering a chase along Route 16 from Wakefield to Dover, according to state police.

When troopers managed to stop the vehicle with stop sticks in Dover, the driver, Vickie Thibodeau, 39, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

She was found to have been driving her 16-year-old daughter during the chase.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-323-3333.