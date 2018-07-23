Police: Black bear breaks into Plainfield, NH home, helps itself to birdseed

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Plainfield, New Hampshire, got a quite a surprise while responding to a reported break-in last week.

Their suspect, it turns out, was a hungry black bear.

Officers responding to the July 19 break-in determined the bear broke into the enclosed sun porch area of the home by removing the screen from a window.

Once inside, police say the bear helped itself to bird seed and old beehive boxes.

Police also issued a reminder to residents: “Bears have an intense ability to smell, bears like honey and beehives, and bears like the ease of the bird feeders to eat at.”

Police believe that this bear is the same bear that was seen in the Willow Brook Broad Area, as well as the Morgan Hill Road Area.

Residents are asked to not approach the bear and use noise harassment to drive the bear back into wooded areas.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Plainfield police at 603-469-3344

