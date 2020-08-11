Police: Black Lives Matter banners destroyed, defaced with KKK stickers in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating several incidents of vandalism, including Ku Klux Klan stickers, on Black Lives Matter signs in Arlington Tuesday, officials said.

Police said four incidents of vandalism were reported Monday. A Black Lives Matter banner at First Parish Unitarian Universalist of Arlington was altered to read “All Lives Matter” and two Black Lives Matter signs and a mural were destroyed at Cavalry Church, police said.

Officials also said Black Lives Matter signs at two East Arlington homes were defaced with Ku Klux Klan stickers showing a Klansman on a horse with a torch.

Police are investigating the vandalism.

