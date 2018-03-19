Police blame Austin attacks on serial bomber

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s police chief says the four bombings that have killed two people and injured four others in Texas’ capital city this month are believed to be the work of a serial bomber.

Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that Sunday night’s explosion that injured two men marks a “significant change” from the first three because it was triggered by a tripwire that would have hit any random person walking by it. The first three attacks were carried out with package bombs left on people’s doorsteps.

Manley says as investigators search for a pattern in the attacks, they will try to determine if there is a specific ideology motivating them.

The attack Sunday happened in a southwestern Austin residential neighborhood that isn’t close to the sites of the first three attacks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)