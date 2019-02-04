Police: Blind man beaten, robbed in brutal attack in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he pummeled a blind man before robbing him of $40 on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and unarmed robbery in the area of Foster and Mercantile streets about 3:30 p.m. found a man with broken glasses, a ripped shirt, and blood gushing from two large cuts above his eye, according to Worcester police.

The victim told officers that he was legally blind, in need of his cane, and that he had been robbed of two $20 bills.

Officers spoke with witnesses, who described the suspect as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with light brown hair and a beard.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan Carreau, was spotted near St. Vincent’s Hospital and taken into custody.

The victim was treated by paramedics for his injuries.

Carreau is charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on a disabled person.

He is slated to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

