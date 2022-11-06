WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police Chief Terence Delehanty reported a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night.

Police arrived at 8 p.m. to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove Street and Moore Street to find a man with a stab wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

Bus service to the area has been stopped, and police ask motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing, though police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

