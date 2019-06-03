Police: Blood found in missing Connecticut mom’s home

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say the blood of a missing mother of five has been found on items that were discarded in several locations, and blood spatter was found in her home.

The new information is in arrest warrants released Monday for Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband and his girlfriend after they made their first court appearances on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis were arrested Saturday night amid the investigation into the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan. She has been missing since May 24.

Police say they have video of Fotis Dulos dumping garbage bags in trash bins in Hartford, where items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood were found.

A judge on Monday ordered both Fotis Dulos and Troconis held on $500,000 bail. They did not enter pleas.

