NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — The bodies of two fishermen reported missing on the Housatonic River have been recovered, police said.

Police said 23-year-old Johnny Sanchez and 35-year-old Wilson Pacheco were fishing on Bleachery Dam on Wednesday night when one of the men fell into the river. The other man tried to rescue him, but both were swept away by the current, police said.

Sanchez’s body was found Friday morning in the river. A boater discovered Pacheco’s body on Saturday morning and it was retrieved by police.

Both men had lived at the same address in Danbury.

