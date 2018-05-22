CANTERBURY, N.H (WHDH) — A body found in New Hampshire Monday afternoon, believed to be that of a missing Chichester woman, intensified the search for her 21-year-old son.

Virginia State Police arrested Phillip Nash on Interstate 95 at the 16-mile marker after receiving a “be on the lookout (BOLO)” for a stolen maroon, 2000 Ford F-350 truck with an NH vanity plate about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The BOLO also stated that Phillip Nash was wanted for a probation violation and driving a stolen vehicle, along with being a person of interest in a homicide, state police said.

A body that police believe is Phillip Nash’s mother’s, 51-year-old Francine Nash, was found Monday afternoon, the district attorney’s office announced. She was reported missing this past weekend in Chichester.

Officials located her car early Monday morning in Canterbury after that was also reported missing.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Phillip Nash in connection with the theft of his mother’s car, the DA’s office said.

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for the body found in Canterbury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 271-3636.

