SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said they have recovered the body of a man who had run off into a wooded location in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

Officers first received a call that a 30-year-old man had run into the woods and was possibly in distress around 9:12 p.m., according to Shrewsbury police.

A search team was unable to locate the man despite hours of searching on Wednesday night.

A Shrewsbury K9 team returned to the area shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday and tracked a small pond.

The Shrewsbury Fire and Worcester Fire dive teams then located the victim in the pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

