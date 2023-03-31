WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was found in a wooded area off of Route 95 in Weston Friday morning, according to state police.

Police say the body was located in an area adjacent to the south side of the highway that may be the site of a past homeless encampment.

The right lane and breakdown lane of Route 95 south remain closed until further notice.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

