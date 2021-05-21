Police: Body of missing Connecticut mom found after search

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The body of a missing Connecticut mother was found Friday in East Hartford after nearly two weeks of searches by her relatives and police, authorities said.

Jessica Edwards, 30, a married mother of a 7-month-old boy, had been missing since earlier this month. Her husband told police she left their home in South Windsor, one town over from East Hartford, on the morning of May 10 and hadn’t been seen since.

South Windsor police said Edwards did not take her own vehicle and her cellphone was shut off, hindering search efforts.

Her body was found Friday in an East Hartford neighborhood, South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

Authorities did not immediately release details about Edwards’ cause of death or whether they believe foul play was involved.

Family members of Edwards were seen hugging in the neighborhood where police and the medical examiner’s office responded Friday. The neighborhood includes a park along the Hockanum River.

Police and relatives had been urging the public to come forward with any information that might help them narrow their search.

Authorities had searched Edwards’ neighborhood using police dogs and aircraft. Relatives and friends also had searched several areas around the Hartford area.

Edwards, a student at Manchester Community College, missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital on the morning of May 10. Her sister said Edwards’ professor received an email at 2:20 a.m. that day saying she would not be attending the clinical session, but added it was strange she didn’t also notify the hospital.

