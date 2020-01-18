Police: Body of missing man found in Seekonk, foul play not suspected

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found the body of a missing man in Seekonk Saturday but do not suspect foul play, officials said.

The man was reported missing on Friday and police and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council began searching for him on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the man’s body at 3 p.m. in the wooded area near Gammino Pond and 410 Newman Ave., police said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are still investigating but say foul play is not suspected at this time.

