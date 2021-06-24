BOSTON (WHDH) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 19-year-old Boston resident who went missing while swimming in a popular Hyde Park pond Thursday, state police said.

SKY7 HD flew over Turtle Pond Thursday afternoon as a a large group of onlookers gathered on a nearby dock to watch as crews searched the water for reports of the missing swimmer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

State police troopers and the state Air Wing are assisted Boston firefighters in the search.

No further information has been made available.

