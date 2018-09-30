Police: Body of missing swimmer recovered in Truro

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing 26-year-old man in Truro.

The body of the missing swimmer was recovered one mile north of Ballston Beach around 7:40 a.m., according to police.

On Saturday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England were notified of a person in the water at 2:30 p.m. and a response boat crew from Coast Guard State Provincetown and rescue aircrew from Air State Cape Cod responded to the scene.

The man was last seen swimming near the shore at Ballston Beach.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter, the Truro Fire Department, and a dive team from the Sandwich Fire Department are also assisted in the search.

The name of the swimmer has not been released.

The Massachusetts State Police and National Park Service are investigating this incident.

