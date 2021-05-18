Police: Body of missing woman found in Falmouth Harbor

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 34-year-old woman was found in Falmouth Harbor on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Investigators found the body of 34-year-old Sharee W. Daluze in the water near Deacons and Vernon avenues just before 10:30 a.m., according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Daluze was last seen walking near the parking lot of the Clam Shack around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office are assisting Falmouth police with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)