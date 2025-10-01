SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott police say the body of Henry Bedard was exhumed at Swampscott cemetery on Wednesday.

On December 16, 1974, a 10-year-old boy stumbled upon Bedard’s body, which was buried under a pile of leaves with a baseball bat located a few feet from his body. The area where his body was found was near a hill overlooking the town’s DPW building, which was a popular hangout spot for kids, according to the post.

Officials say they were unsure if Bedard, who was 15 at the time of his murder, was going to the park to meet with someone or if his death was a random act of violence.

A Louisville Slugger was found by Bedard’s feet at the of his death which was collected as evidence.

