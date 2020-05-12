BOSTON (WHDH) - A body that was recovered from a wooded area in Hyde Park Saturday has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in February.

Alenny Matos’s remains were found near the Enneking Parkway after she was reported missing back in February.

Matos was last seen on January 25 around 7:30 p.m. near 79 Spencer St. in Dorchester.

She was allegedly on her way to Bullard Street but never made it.

An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death so far, that remains undetermined.

Anyone with information concerning her disappearance or death is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

