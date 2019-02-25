GILMANTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say they found a man’s body on a road over the weekend.

Police say the body was found in Gilmanton Saturday and an autopsy was completed Sunday. Authorities later identified the man as 52-year-old Leonard Maccassie Jr. of Laconia.

Police say the cause of death has not been officially determined.

The Gilmanton Fire Department, Belmont Police Department, and New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit assisted the local police.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact state police.

