Police: Bolton teacher exchanged nude photos with student

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bolton teacher is facing child pornography charges after allegedly sending nude photos of herself to a teenage student and receiving nude photos from him, officials said.

Dorothy Bancroft Veracka, 42, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of child pornography, giving obscene matter to a minor and posing a minor in the nude Tuesday. Veracka, a teacher at Nashoba Regional High School, allegedly exchanged the photos with a student whom she was teaching at the time.

From September 2018 to March 2019, Veracka sent nude photos of herself to the student, according to court documents. Veracka also actively solicited and received nude photos from the student during that time period, the documents indicate.

During a meeting with investigators, police say the student provided evidence of nude photos that Veracka sent to him, in addition to a Snapchat conversation between the two that he saved on his phone. Veracka later admitted to police that she accepted nude photos sent by the student, according to court documents.

Police say the teen saved messages and photos from Veracka, including the nude photos. Veracka was released on bail and ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with children under 16 and is due back in court on Nov. 26.

“My client has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against her, and she looks forward to being thoroughly vindicated on the day when the American criminal justice system renders its final verdict,” Veracka’s attorney Frank L. McNamara Jr. said in a statement.

A neighbor said the charges against Veracka were surprising.

“It’s unbelievable, because she has three children,” said Marjorie Burke. “She’s come in and fed my cats, very very nice woman. I’m just taken aback totally.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)