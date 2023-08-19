BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police say a police response to Temple Beth Zion on Friday evening was the result of a bomb threat that is believed to have been a hoax call.

In a tweet, police warned residents of increased law enforcement activity at the Beacon Street temple due to the threat.

“At this time, all indications suggest that this was a hoax call,” police wrote.

The building has since been cleared.

