BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police say a police response to Temple Beth Zion on Friday evening was the result of a bomb threat that is believed to have been a hoax call.
In a tweet, police warned residents of increased law enforcement activity at the Beacon Street temple due to the threat.
“At this time, all indications suggest that this was a hoax call,” police wrote.
The building has since been cleared.
