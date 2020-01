BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old reported missing in Boston has been found safe, police said.

Kevin Peart was reported missing after being last seen in Dorchester on Saturday evening.

Boston police said Peart was found safe at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Missing person found safe! #BPDMissingPersonUpdate 15-yr-old Kevin Peart last seen in the area of 271 Normandy Street in Dorchester has been found safe. pic.twitter.com/sQnPoKWlJy — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 26, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)