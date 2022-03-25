BOSTON (WHDH) - There is now a padlock affixed to the front door of a Boston bar where a Marine veteran was fatally stabbed over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing suspended the Sons of Boston’s entertainment license on Thursday days after one of its bouncers was charged in the stabbing.

Now, 7NEWS has learned that police have been called to the bar before for trouble with the bouncers.

A Boston police report from October of 2021 reveals that a man flagged down officers on Union Street about a Sons of Boston doorman saying, “You should do something with that guy, he is very angry.”

Responding officers reported seeing that bouncer charge at the victim yelling “[Explative] the police, they can’t do [explative]. I’m working, I’ll [explative] you up.” Police claim the bouncer threatened not only the customer, but the officers as well, and physically assaulted another bouncer that tried to break things up.

The second violation came in January of 2022 when a Connecticut man claimed he was put into a chokehold and dragged outside the bar by two bouncers. The victim told police the bouncers attacked him and the alleged beating left him bloodied and sore.

“Ownership has been complicit, accepting violent and physical behavior as acceptable for their bouncer/security. Promoting a culture that if it occurs outside the bar it’s not their responsibility,” said the father of the Connecticut man.

In one incident, the bouncer was immediately fired.

The bar had its license suspended for nine days in November of 2020 for breaking COVID-19 regulations.

7NEWS has reached out to the bar’s attorney but have not heard back.

In the meantime, Boston police said they are stepping up patrols around the bar this weekend in hopes of keeping the peace.

