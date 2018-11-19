Police: Boston bust yields loaded gun, ballistic vest, drugs, cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man is facing criminal charges after police found him to be in possession of a loaded weapon, a ballistic vest, drugs, and cash during a bust early Monday morning, officials said.

A SWAT team executing a search warrant as part of an investigation in the area of 81 Faneuil St. seized a loaded .32-caliber revolver, a ballistic vest in a tactical carrier, several bags of marijuana, and $485 in cash, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers then arrested the target of their investigation, 20-year-old Cesar Crespo, officials said.

Crespo is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and distribution with intent to distribute class D drugs.

He will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

