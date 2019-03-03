Police: Boston man arrested after firing gun out of vehicle on Route 95

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of firing a gun out the window of a car on Route 95 early Sunday morning is facing a slew of weapons charges.

Troopers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a man actively firing a gun out of the window of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala on Route 95 near Canton about 3 a.m. spotted the vehicle as it approached Exit 9 on Route 93 northbound in Quincy, state police said.

After initiating a traffic stop, the troopers immediately handcuffed the driver, Jose Puente 21, and his passenger.

When an investigation determined Puente was the one who was firing the gun, he was placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded .380-caliber pistol and loose ammunition.

Puente, who didn’t have a license to carry a firearm, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court on charges including illegal possession of a firearm, possessing a large-capacity weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, discharging a firearm near a highway, and disturbing the peace.

