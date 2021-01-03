Police: Boston man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into yard of Scituate home

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed into the front yard of a home in Scituate on Saturday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an erratic driver on North Main Street in Cohasset traveling toward the Scituate town line around 9:50 p.m. spotted a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road, Cohasset police said.

An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop after encountering the erratic driver when police say he fled and continued onto Main Street in Scituate where he crashed into a tree and came to a stop in a front yard on Country Way.

Officers and paramedics provided first aid and had the driver, Dion Smith, 31, of Dorchester, taken to South Shore Hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Smith is expected to be charged with speeding, failure to stop for a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said. He also faces a marked lanes violation.

