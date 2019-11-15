Police: Boston man arrested after police find loaded gun in car with three child passengers, including unrestrained infant

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested after police found a loaded firearm in his car in grabbing distance of his three children passengers including an unrestrained infant, state police say.

Troopers patrolling Route 24 southbound in Avon observed a blue Volvo V70 traveling very slow in the right travel lane and learned that the Volvo’s license plate status was revoked, and should have been attached to a Hyundai Elantra prompting troopers to conduct a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, troopers noticed six passengers were in the vehicle that is designed for five. Three of the passengers were children, and one of which was an infant completely unrestricted with no child safety seats present.

All the passengers were removed from the vehicle and during a tow inventory troopers located an improperly stored and loaded Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver in grabbing distance from any of the children in the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Vincent Hyatt, 49, of Dorchester, who does not possess a license to carry firearms.

Hyatt was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Convictions, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition/Firearm without FID, Subsequent Offense, Wanton and Reckless Child Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Attaching Wrong Motor Vehicle Plates, Child Under 5 without Car seat, and Uninspected Motor vehicle.

He was transported to the Dedham House of Corrections with bail set at $25,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stoughton District Court Saturday morning.

