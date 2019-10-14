Police: Boston man arrested after search uncovers heroin, marijuana, $166K in cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug charges after officers found him with heroin, marijuana, and more than $160,000 in cash Saturday, police said.

Officers with a search warrant investigating apartments at 37 Greenock St. at 12:15 p.m. found more than 30 grams of heroin, 10 grams of packaged marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $166,343 in cash, police said.

Kenron Roache, 24, was arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

