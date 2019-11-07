Police: Boston man arrested after search warrant uncovers loaded firearm, cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search warrant led to the recovery of a loaded firearm, cocaine, and cash in Hyde Park Thursday morning, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant at 28-year-old Edwin Dume’s apartment around 9:30 a.m. recovered five small plastic bags of crack cocaine from him, along with a loaded .22 Ruger handgun, $870, two digital scales, plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia found in the residence, according to a release issued by Boston police.

He is expected to appear in West Roxbury Court on charges of Unlawful Possession Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Feeding Device and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drugs.

