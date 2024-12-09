BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident in the South End late Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 145 East Berkeley St. around 10:30 p.m. spotted tow vehicles stopped at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East Berkeley Street, according to police.

Following an investigation, Jair Furtado,40, of Boston, was arrested on firearms charges. A Springfield Hellcat with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

Furtado is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

