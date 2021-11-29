BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was taken into custody Monday after threatening to kill a man on a Red Line train.

Transit police officers responded to reports of an armed assault on the Downtown Crossing platform around 9 a.m.

There, they spoke with the alleged victim who said a man began insulting his mask and telling him he looked “like a duck.” After the two men argued, the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Rafael Perez-Medina, allegedly pulled a knife and said, “I’m in the Army, I’ll kill you.”

Afraid for his life, the 28-year-old victim got off the train and contacted the police.

Perez-Medina was then positively identified by the victim and he was placed into custody for assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

