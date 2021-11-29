BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was taken into custody Monday after threatening to kill a man on a Red Line train.

Transit police officers responded to reports of an armed assault on the Downtown Crossing platform around 9 a.m.

There, they spoke with the alleged victim who said a man began insulting his mask and telling him he looked “like a duck.” After the two men argued, the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Rafael Perez-Medina, allegedly pulled a knife and said, “I’m in the Army, I’ll kill you.”

Afraid for his life, the 28-year-old victim got off the train and contacted the police.

Perez-Medina was then positively identified by the victim and he was placed into custody for assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox