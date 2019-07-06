Police: Boston man arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with an illegal loaded gun during a traffic stop in Roxbury early Saturday morning.

Officers patrolling the area of Stanwood Street about 2:50 a.m. tried to pull over a driver who they saw speeding toward Blue Hill Avenue but he continued a short distance before coming to a stop, according to Boston police.

The driver, later identified as Donald Brown, 26, was arrested on a charge of failure to stop for police.

Additional charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition were added after a pat frisk allegedly uncovered a Walther .380 Smith & Wesson handgun.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

