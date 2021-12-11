BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Boston man in connection with a ‘senseless’ attack on an elderly man at the Quincy Center MBTA station Friday afternoon.

Armando Hernandez, 49, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery of an elderly person with injuries.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the station around 2:30 p.m. found a 92-year-old man bleeding from his head accompanied by a concerned bystander trying to help stop the bleeding, according to transit police.

The victim told police that Hernandez had forcefully shoved from behind, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The attack was unprovoked and Hernandez did not know the elderly man, police said.

Hernandez was taken to the MBTA Transit Police Headquarters for the booking process.

