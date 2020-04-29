BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of spitting on nurses and security guards at a Jamaica Plain hospital while claiming to have a highly contagious illness before attacking police officers is facing serious criminal charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance inside of the Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital on Centre Street about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday arrested Kamari Hope, 36, after staffers claimed he entered the emergency room, quickly became loud and belligerent, and proceeded to spit on members of the nursing staff and security personnel, according to Boston police.

Hope is also accused of hitting police officers with his clenched fists before being put in handcuffs.

He is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of threats (deadly weapons, explosives, chemical or biological agents), assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

