BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Monday night for spraying an unknown liquid at a fellow MBTA passenger, according to Transit Police.

Officers responded to the Fenway D Line Station around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a woman who was sprayed with an unknown liquid by a man. Upon arrival, police found that the victim’s hair and jacket was wet with that liquid.

The victim told police she was standing with a companion inside the AFC booth on the inbound platform when a man, later identified as 36-year-old Tyrell Benton of Roslindale, entered and said “Take a bath.” Benton then allegedly sprayed the victim with an unknown liquid in her face and exited the booth, remaining on the platform.

The victim pointed out Benton to the responding officers. Officers approached Benton and subsequently discovered there was a warrant in existence for his arrest issued out of East Boston District Court for trespassing.

Benton was placed into custody for the warrant and is now facing a charge of assault and battery in connection with Monday’s incident.

Police say the victim denied any injury and declined EMS services.

Boston man arrested by TPD for spraying an unknown liquid in the face of fellow passenger. #MBTA Fenway Station. https://t.co/TlNz0zAuZn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 28, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)