Police: Boston man arrested for ‘unprovoked’ attack on woman near Park Street station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after transit police say he slammed a woman to the ground during an “unprovoked” attack near the MBTA’s Park Street station early Friday morning.

An officer monitoring the station’s Boston Common entrance about 12:40 a.m. noticed a loud commotion across the street and found Loudon Fruth, 27, instigating an argument with a group of people, according to transit police.

As the officer approached, Fruth allegedly walked up to a woman, wrapped his arms around her, lifted her off the ground, and tackled her to the pavement while landing on top of her.

After he was placed under arrest, police say the victim and other members of her group said they didn’t know Fruth.

