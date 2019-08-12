Police: Boston man arrested for ‘vicious’ assault of Silver Line driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man left a Silver Line bus driver with facial injuries after repeatedly punching him in the face for not stopping when he pressed the stop button, transit police said.

Officers responding to a report of a bus driver being assaulted at the MBTA’s Tufts Medical Center stop about 10:20 p.m. on Friday found Garcia Lewis, 43, still sitting on the bus and placed him under arrest.

Witnesses to the assault said Lewis punched the bus driver 10 to 12 times after becoming upset when he didn’t stop after he hit the stop button.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.