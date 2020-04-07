BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection to what police called a vicious assault and robbery at State Street Station late Sunday night.

Glen Villareale, 29, assaulted a victim at the MBTA station before forcing them to withdraw money from an ATM around 11:10 p.m., transit police said.

He was arrested Monday at Park Street Station on charges including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — shod foot and unarmed robbery.

