NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested in connection with what police believe was an “accidental” shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy in Nashua, N.H., Wednesday, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responded to a home on Shedds Avenue for a report of shots fired, Nashua police said.

Upon arrival, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 19-year-old Damari Robinson in connection with the incident, which is believed to be “the result of an accidental discharge of the gun,” the department said in a statement.

Investigators determined Robinson had found the handgun unsecured inside the home, police said.

Robinson was charged with reckless conduct and second-degree assault and is slated to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)