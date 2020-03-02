Police: Boston man arrested in NH after police catch him with Ketamine, heroin

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with Ketamine and heroin in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive female near the intersection of Union and Lake streets saw a man later identified as Jonathan Bermudez, of Jamaica Plain, grab something off of her, tuck it in his jacket, and start to walk away, according to Manchester police.

After police stopped him, they noticed the item was a fanny pack containing 30 grams of Ketamine and a small amount of heroin.

He was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Bermudez was released on public recognizance bail and is due to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court on March 12.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

