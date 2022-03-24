BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of trafficking for sexual servitude, police said.

Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit arrested Keon Boggs, 40, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into “increasingly high levels of exploitation” observed in the area of Massachusetts Avenue, Melena Cass Boulevard, and the surrounding areas, according to the Boston Police Department.

Authorities noted that the goal of this operation was to identify exploiters and traffickers, as well as commercial sex buyers.

In addition to the arrest of Boggs, four other men were summonsed for solicitation of prostitution, according to police.

The Massachusetts State Police High-Risk Victims Unit and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force assisted Boston police with the investigation.

Boggs is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

